Rockland comes from behind to win at district tournament

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Rockland Bulldog basketball team won against the North Gem Cowboys in a nail biter of a game in the second round of the district tournament. Rockland won 55-53.

As the top seed, the Bulldogs had a first round bye. Rockland has had narrow wins against the Cowboys all season long. With the Cowboys coming on strong, it did not look like Rockland was going to have a win at all.

North Gem led at the end of each quarter except the last.

“We buckled down and started making stops on defense, which in return led us to scoring on offense. I was proud of how well the team responded when down by 15 at one point in the game. They fought back and made things happen,” said Rockland Coach Shae Neal.

Still, there is a lesson here for the team, Neal said.

Read the full story in the print edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!