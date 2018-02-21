Schow’s Truck Center in Heyburn, ID is looking for an experienced night shift foreman. Desired applicants will need to have experience in all areas of diesel engine and heavy duty truck repairs. Position Responsibilities-Troubleshooting, diagnosing and performing repairs on diesel engines and heavy duty trucks including transmission, brakes, HVAC, electrical and suspension.

-Delegate work effectively-Supervise other technicians-Start and Complete work orders-Know and follow all Company safety rules, including maintaining a safe, cleaned and orderly work area. -Maintain adequate personal tooling to perform assigned tasks. -Document detailed, complete descriptions of all repairs performed. -Maintain a positive work environment by acting and communicating in a positive, efficient, service-oriented manner. -Perform additional duties as assigned by management. Position Qualifications -2 or more years of hands-on experience

-General knowledge of all diesel engine and heavy duty truck systems-Basic computer knowledge with good written communication skills. -Must have a current, valid driver’s license.

-Must be able to pass pre-employment and random drug tests. Call 208-679-6720 ask for Wayne. Can apply in person or at the American Falls location. Pay is $14.00 to $28.00 hourly plus incentive depending on experience Technician needed also from 1-10 pm Monday thru Friday and every other Saturday 8-1 pm.