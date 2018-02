BioWest Ag Solutions in Aberdeen is accepting applications for a Manufacturing Assistant. It’s a full time seasonal position with occasional overtime. Applicant can send resume to PO Box 861, Aberdeen, ID 83210 or mleishman@biowest.ag or apply in person at 206 N. 1st E. (across from Commercial Tire). PDOE.

