General Ranch Workers-Two temporary positions as General Ranch Workers. Work 48 + hours per week. Dates of need: 03/01/2018 to 01/01/2019. Three quarter (¾) work guaranteed. Transportation and subsistence expenses to work site paid upon completion of 50% of work period. Salary $11.63 per hour + housing at no cost to the worker. Must be able to lift 75 pounds– all work tools and equipment provided at no cost to the worker. A signed contract may be required. Workers must be able to ride a horse and repair fences. Must have 3 months’ experience and provide (1) reference from previous employer with knowledge of applicant’s skills. Performs any combination of the following tasks to attend to livestock on a ranch or range. Feeds and waters livestock on range or at the ranch. Herds livestock to pasture for grazing. Examines animals to detect diseases and injuries. Assist with the vaccination of livestock, applies medications to cuts and bruises, sprays livestock with insecticide and offspring, castration of livestock, branding, cleans livestock stalls, corrals and sheds, using disinfectants, brushes and shovels. Duties include fencing, irrigating, planting, cultivating and harvesting hay for livestock. Maintain ranch buildings and equipment. Workers must be willing and able to

perform all duties per the employer’s requirements during the contract period. Workers will be expected to work in climatic conditions normally associated with Wyoming. Cobb Ranch LLC/ Carbon County, Wyoming. Call Rawlins Wyoming State Workforce Center, Phone (307) 324-3485 or Contact your nearest State Workforce Center for full description. Refer to order #WY2645827