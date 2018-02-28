Violet Gayle Randall-Ball, 75, of Rexburg, ID, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Rexburg at the Homestead Assisted Living from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Gayle was born June 5, 1942 in Idaho Falls, ID, the daughter of Charles Milton Randall and Violet Irene Oswald Randall.

Gayle graduated from Rigby High School in 1960 where she participated as a cheerleader with her cousin Loa. After high school she attended Utah State University in Logan, UT. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Primary, Young Women, and in many Relief Society presidencies.

Gayle was employed as the secretary in the Aberdeen School District for 13 years. She later worked for the INL and for Westmark Credit Union. Gayle enjoyed music, outdoors, gardening, ice cream, flowers, lunch dates, and watching NBA basketball. She had a special love for Grand Teton National Park where she lived for many summers while her first husband Tom Owen was employed there. She enjoyed floating and camping at Warm River, reunions with her Oswald cousins, playing board games, doing puzzles and Sudoku, and spending time with her four children and all her grandchildren. She was a dedicated sports fan and regularly attended their football, soccer, and basketball games, as well as all their music concerts, ballroom dance performances, Eagle Scout Court of Honors, and school plays. She had a talent for making people feel extra special, and her grandchildren were the recipients of thoughtful holiday treat packages.

She lived in Shelley for several years and enjoyed friendships there while she was married to Ed Kearsley. She married John R. Ball on July 7, 2007 in Idaho Falls and lived in Lewisville, ID, with him for eight years, where she also had many great friends.

She is survived by: her children, Sharee (Mike) Millet, Gaylynn (Brent) Bean and Bryce (Angie) Owen, all of Rexburg; a sister, Geraldine (Paul) Wolz of Casper, WW; and two brothers, C. Nyle (JoAnn) Randall of Grant, ID, and Gary (Christine) Randall of Gilbert, AZ. She has 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, John R. Ball; a son, Brent T. Owen; and her parents, Charles “Milt” and Violet Randall.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. in the Lewisville Second Ward Chapel, 101 East Main Street, Lewisville, ID. The family met with friends, Sunday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID, and again on Monday, Feb. 26, prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment was in the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.