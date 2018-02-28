Michael John Smith went quietly and peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. He was in the Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, AZ.

Mike, as he was known to friends and family, was born Feb. 25, 1947 in American Falls, ID, to Arthur John Smith and Emma Louis Dille. He was the fourth of seven children. He attended schools in American Falls until 1965 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He became an electrician and River Rat during the Vietnam War. He then joined the National Guard, retiring in 1985. He worked as an electrician at J.R. Simplot, retiring in 2005. He then went to Alaska and worked another five years building a yacht from a tug boat, and running a batch plant and many other jobs spending quality time with his brothers. In his busy life he found time to run the Time Out Bar in American Falls as well.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Karen Louk, Renie Smith, and Verena Wilkens; his brothers, Arthur Jay Smith and Albert (Burt) White Jr.; and step-daughter, Kerry Bock.

He is survived by: his wife, Sandie Hall-Smith; his sons, Michael Jr. of Virginia and Matthew of American Falls; his daughter, Jeanette Cecil of Portsmouth, VA; and his two step-daughters, Kimberley Boswell of American Falls and Kris Bock of Montana; lots of nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved.

Mike and Sandie loved to travel. They took the trip of a lifetime, spending three and one-half months in Alaska visiting family and friends. They drove the whole Al-Can Highway, visited the most northern point in the USA, then went to Hawaii for a month and visited the most southern point in the USA, all in one year.

They have been snow birds for the last three years and purchased their little Casita in Wellton, AZ. They have made lifetime friends here. They love cribbage, pinochle, Mexican Train and bean bag toss and enjoy it in Arizona as well as with friends and family at home. He will be so missed.

The family is planning a Memorial Service for later this summer when family from out of state can attend. We plan to post notice so you may come and help us celebrate this man’s wonderful life in memories, thoughts and pictures. I am so blessed to have been his wife and helpmate!