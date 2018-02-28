Tiger basketball heads to state

After a win over West Side on Monday, Feb. 19, the Aberdeen Tigers are headed to the state tournament. The Tigers beat the Pirates 63-53 at Marsh Valley High School.

The Tigers had a real good first quarter, making 23 points to West Side’s 13. Aberdeen had a rough second quarter, only hitting eight points to West Side’s 17. The Tigers came back in the second half hitting 17 points in the third and 15 points in the fourth, while holding West Side to 15 in the third and eight in the fourth.

Dexton Wallace led the scoring with 17 points, Jaxson Wahlen made 14, Jake Hall made 13, Dallon Elliott made eight points, Bo Knittel made eight, Victor Klassen made two and Bryson Foster made one point.

The Tigers then faced the top District 5 2A team Bear Lake to determine the first place team in the district Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Marsh Valley High School. Aberdeen fell to the Bears 53-42.

