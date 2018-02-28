Rockland boys district champs, head on to state

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Rockland High School boys’ basketball team took the district championship after defeating Mackay on Tuesday, Feb. 20. They now head to the state tournament, playing Tri-Valley on Thursday, March 1, in Nampa, at 8 p.m.

Rockland overcame Mackay 71-64 at Firth. Mackay stayed neck-and-neck with the Bulldogs right up until the fourth quarter, when the Bulldogs pulled ahead to get the win.

Rockland Coach Shae Neal said balanced playing really benefitted the team in this case. Mackay focused on leading scorer Spencer Permann, holding him to 10 points in the game. However, that did not stop Rockland from scoring, and opened up the way for Braden Permann, Landon Farr and Caleb Norwood to score for the team.

However, that came at a cost, as freshman Braden Permann, leading the team with 14 points, broke his foot in the game and will be out for the rest of the season.

