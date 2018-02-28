County eyes future growth with draft comprehensive plan

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

With the possibility of further development in Pocatello, Power County needs to have a plan for growth, said Andi Higgins, Power County Building Administrator.

With future growth in mind, Higgins is presenting a new county comprehensive plan to the Power County Planning and Zoning Commission as part of a public hearing on Tuesday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at the Power County Courthouse.

The comprehensive plan looks at where the county may be in the coming decades.

“It takes a comprehensive look at 20 or 30 years into the future, with goals and plans in mind,” Higgins said. “It includes goals and how we intend to reach that goal.”

The county comprehensive plans takes into account all the other plans in the county, including the plans of the cities of Rockland and American Falls, as well as the school districts’ plans and the plans of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. The plans of the Power County Highway district are also taken into account.

They also need input from citizens on where they want the county to be in the future. She hopes people will come to the hearing so their voices can be heard.

“We need to know if we are heading in the right direction or in the wrong direction. Without public input, we don’t know what citizens want,” Higgins said.

