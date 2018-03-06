Synopsis of minutes from county commission meetings Published in The Power County Press March 7, 2018.POWER COUNTYCOMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for September 8, 2017 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 2:31pm.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Commissioners were advised that Ryan Peterson, Prosecuting Attorney filed a formal letter of resignation.MOTIONS: Agenda was approved. Resignation letter for Ryan Petersen Prosecuting Attorney was accepted. Commissioner meeting minutes for Monday, August 28, 2017, were approved.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: The process for appointment for Prosecuting Attorney Predecessor was presented. Examination of proposed candidates for Prosecuting Attorney for consideration was set for September 22, 2017, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for September 11, 2017. Meeting adjourned at 3:05 pm.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for September 22, 2017 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 8:00 amMOTIONS: Agenda was amended and approved. Commission appointed Anson Call as Prosecuting Attorney. Resolutions 2017-10.a and 2017-02.b were adopted. Power County Resolution No. 2017-10.a, to levy forgone monies for the ambulance was adopted. Public Defense Grant Agreement was presented and accepted. Certificate of Residency applications for junior college tuition assistance was approved. ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Personnel executive sessions were held. M2 Security updates were discussed. Weed Control to purchase new ATV. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for September 25, 2017. Meeting adjourned at 11:45 am.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for September 25, 2017 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 8:13 am.NOTICES/REPORTS: Public Defense Commission provided an update on services. CASA director presented their plans for future goals and services. MOTIONS: Agenda was amended and approved. Contract for purchase and sale of Water Right in the amount of $250,000 was accepted. Paps agreement was approved. Fiscal year 2017 budget corrections/adjustments were adopted. Detention overflow was presented and accepted. State Homeland Security Program grant was approved for the amount of $22,896.00. Treasurer’s statement of Cash and LGIP Monthly Statement from the State Treasurer was accepted. Cooperative Agreement updates were accepted. An Indigent claim was denied, an Indigent claim was approved in the amount of $91,646.44. Waterways payroll discussed and resolved. Commissioner meeting minutes for September 11, 2017, were approved. Claims were submitted and paid in the amount of $185,398.63 (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for October 10, 2017. Meeting adjourned at 2:02 pm.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for October 23, 2017 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:07 am.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Board discussed or heard reports from the Department of Environmental Quality and Indigent Write-offs. MOTIONS: Agenda was approved. IdeaCom Proposal was approved. Treasurer’s Statement of Cash and LGIP Monthly Statement from the State Treasurer was accepted. Transfer of personal property tax to real roll in the amount of $264.66 was approved. Ambulance administration and financial report approved. Oneida County Sheriff Contract was approved. An Indigent claim was suspended. Waterways and Ambulance District personnel updates were approved. Sheriff’s Office salary for new hire was approved in the amount of $30,160. A Certificate of Residency application for junior college tuition assistance was approved. Idaho Dept. of Juvenile Corrections MOU was accepted. Commissioner meeting minutes for October 10, 2017, were approved. Claims were submitted and paid in the amount of $100,028.78. Tabled items are as follows: Approval of Past Meeting Minutes, -Youth Center, -Cemetery Water Update and Region IV Detention Board Update.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Indigent Executive Session was held. Courthouse to receive evacuation training from the Sheriff’s office. Pictometry planning, Business phone specialists proposal, and Rockland transfer site joint were discussed. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for November 13, 2017. Meeting adjourned at 6:38 pm.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for October 27, 2018 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:00 am.MOTIONS: Agenda was approved for Monday, October 27, 2017. $500.00 was approved for an Indigent claim. Oneida County inmate housing agreement was removed. Commissioner meeting minutes for November 13, 2018, were approved.Executive Sessions: Were held for indigent.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for November 13, 2017. Meeting adjourned at 11:45 am.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for October 31, 2017 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:03 am.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Board discussed or heard reports on Jail remodel and School Resource Officer updates. MOTIONS: Agenda was approved for Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Update on Falls View Cemetery water rights, details still in progress. Executive sessions held for legal advice.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for November 13, 2017. Meeting adjourned at 11:00 am.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for January 8, 2018 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:06 am.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Board was advised that ICRMP deductible was returned after the insurance company reached a settlement with the State of Idaho.MOTIONS: Agenda was approved. Commissioner meeting minutes for December 4 and 18, 2017, were approved. Board members were re-affirmed to the Planning and Zoning Board, the Communications Advisory Board, Waterways Board and the Fair Board. Personnel updates and salary approvals were accepted. Contract with Dave Anderson for services at the Fairground and a lease with Dave Anderson for pasture ground at the fairgrounds was executed. Power County Resolution 2018-01 for destruction of records was executed. Power County Resolution 2018-02 Designating Precincts and Polling Locations for the 2018 Election Year was executed. Ordinance 2018-01 – Public Health and Safety Amendment adding Chapter 5 to Title 4 of the Public Health and Safety ordinance was executed. A request for funds from the Senior Center Grant for services rendered by Booth Architecture on the Power County Senior Center was authorized in the amount of $10,500.00. Tax cancellations were approved in the amount of $1.24. Two (2) Indigent Claims were approved and one (1) was placed in suspension. The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office). FUND Paid 0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 51,670.05 0002 SICK BANK COMPENSATION $ – 0003 FAIR BOARD $ 327.68 0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 2,662.51 0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ – 0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 4,016.69 0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 40,401.97 0009 DRUG COURT $ 1,396.03 0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 1,517.09 0015 ELECTIONS $ 738.48 0016 INDIGENT $ 611.77 0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ 150.00 0020 REVALUATION $ 237.67 0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 8,635.67 0024 TORT $ – 0027 WEEDS $ 281.45 0038 WATERWAYS $ 33.48 0039 MUSEUM/HISTORICAL SOCIETY $ – 0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 514.59 0051 BOND – WATER RIGHTS $ – Total Amount Paid $ 113,195.13 ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: A Landfill Update was provided and directed given. Remote Camera options for services through Verizon were presented for research. Public Lands Committee Update was postponed pending further discussions between the Committee and the Bureau of Land Management. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for January 22, 2018. Meeting adjourned at 3:38 pm.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for January 10, 2018 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 1:30 pm.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Board heard a legislative preview.MOTIONS: Agenda and an employee payout was approved.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for January 22, 2018. Meeting adjourned at 3:04 pm.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for January 22, 2018 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:00 am.MOTIONS: Agenda was approved, purchase of property at 579 Bannock Avenue was approved, settlement of invoices for the jail remodel, Tax cancellations were approved in the amount of $927.21, Treasurer’s Statement of Cash and LGIP Monthly Statement from the State Treasurer was accepted, Ambulance District administration and financial reports were approved, an Indigent claims were placed in suspension, Commissioner meeting minutes for January 10, 2018, were approved. The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).FUND Paid 0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 11,225.360003 FAIR BOARD $ 653.920004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 4,863.320005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ 16,060.000006 DISTRICT COURT $ 2,587.060008 JUSTICE FUND $ 60,618.820009 DRUG COURT $ 150.000010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 386.450015 ELECTIONS $ 51.140016 INDIGENT $ 1,400.940017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ 800.000020 REVALUATION $ 212.080023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 18,532.520024 TORT $ 701.490027 WEEDS $ 126.500038 WATERWAYS $ 33.480050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 14,306.92 Total Amount Paid $ 132,676.52 ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for February 12, 2018 and the meeting adjourned at 4:20 pm.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for February 12, 2018 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:03 am.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Board discussed or heard reports on ISU Adult Education outreach, IAS Midwinter Conference and a Juvenile Corrections Update. MOTIONS: The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).FUND Paid 0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 25,457.20 0002 SICK BANK COMPENSATION $ – 0003 FAIR BOARD $ 1,307.76 0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 15,300.56 0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ 16,060.00 0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 5,179.90 0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 16,386.35 0009 DRUG COURT $ 935.41 0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 1,852.19 0015 ELECTIONS $ 272.00 0016 INDIGENT $ 28,827.83 0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ 7,550.00 0020 REVALUATION $ 136.81 0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 8,580.00 0024 TORT $ – 0027 WEEDS $ 390.36 0038 WATERWAYS $ 1,770.83 0039 MUSEUM/HISTORICAL SOCIETY $ – 0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 16,551.90 0051 BOND – WATER RIGHTS $ – Total Amount Paid $ 146,559.10 Agenda was amended to include IAC Midwinter Conference update, Legislative Update, Water Update, and Magistrate Commission and approved. Commissioner Lasley was delegated to serve on the Magistrate Commission approval was granted to move forward with the 2018 Marine Patrol Grant. Commissioner meeting minutes for January 22, 2018, were approved. Indigent claims were approved. A new hire in the Clerk’s Office and a salary increase upon completion of training were approved.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Landfill update was provided and directions given. Legislation and cemetery water updates were discussed. Insurance reimbursement request was reviewed and forwarded to the outside auditor for direction. Airport runway repairs were discussed and continued. Personnel and Indigent Executive Sessions were held. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for February 26, 2018. Meeting adjourned at 3:47 pm.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for February 16, 2018 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 3:22 p.m.NOTICES/REPORTS: Concerns regarding pending bills that affect personal property and ag exemption that are before the Legislative Session were discussed. MOTIONS: Agenda was approved.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for February 26, 2018. Meeting adjourned at 4:52 p.m.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for February 22, 2018 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 11:00 a.m.NOTICES/REPORTS: Lamb Weston Inc. met with the Board and explained operation and future aspects of the company. Legislative updates were presented.MOTIONS: Agenda was amended and approved. MOU with Idaho Military Division was executed. Randy Budge to proceed with possible water purchase for the Cemetery.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Bureau of Reclamation report was presented. Insurance Reimbursement Request was resolved and written instructions sent. Landfill Training proposals were discussed. Personnel Executive Session was held. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for February 26, 2018. Meeting adjourned at 3:17 p.m.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSynopsis of Minutes for February 26, 2018 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:05 a.m.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Board discussed or heard reports on misdemeanor probation services.MOTIONS: Agenda was amended and approved. Airport Runway and Seagull Bay road repairs were approved. Ambulance Administration and financial reports were accepted. April was proclaimed as Fair Housing Month. Recommendations for proposed changes to the Archeological District were sustained by the Commission. Building maintenance equipment replacement was approved in the amount of $9,375.00. Treasurer’s Statement of Cash and LGIP Monthly Statement from the State Treasurer was accepted. Tax Cancellation Application was approved in the amount of $1,344.20. Commissioner meeting minutes for February 12, 2018, were approved. Claims were submitted and paid in the amount of $394,813.97.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Airport lease proposal, landfill credit card, and Board appointments were discussed and continued. FFA presentation and the outside audit was continued. Utility trailer was designated to the Elections Department. Assessment of energy use and solutions was scheduled. Economic Development update was provided and will be discussed again in the future. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for March 12, 2018. Meeting adjourned at 5:34 p.m.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!