June 24, 1999- February 15, 2018

Jeffrey David O’Brien, 18, of Boise, ID, went home to Jesus shortly after midnight on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, after a motorcycle accident in Murrieta, CA, where he was attending Calvary Chapel Bible College. Jeffrey loved the Lord and had a mega smile that blessed everyone with whom he came in contact.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Julie (Dean) and Daniel O’Brien, Boise; brothers Jacob (Tara) O’Brien, Spokane, WA, and Danny O’Brien of Boise; grandparents, Jewell and Tommy Dean of Boise and Charles and Connie O’Brien of WA; great-grandmother Edith Brown of Aberdeen; plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Susie (Brown) O’Brien, formerly of Aberdeen; great-grandfather, Timothy O’Brien, Aberdeen; and great-grandparents, William and Blanche O’Brien of Puyallup, WA.

Viewing, funeral services and reception were held on Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 10 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Boise, 123 Auto Dr. Burial was at Cloverdale Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd., Boise, on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for those who would like to help out with end of life expenses. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Anyone who wants to send condolences may send them to: Jewell Dean, 9861 W. Bienapfl Dr., Boise, Idaho 83709.