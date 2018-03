Jose C. Bravo Ramirez, 62, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018. The visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and the funeral will start at 11 a.m. at the Aberdeen Spanish Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 149 W. Central, Aberdeen. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

