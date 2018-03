Darrell Melvin Lords passed away Monday, March 5. There will be a viewing held Friday, March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mathews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho. On Saturday, March 10 a viewing will be held at Montpelier LDS Church, 585 North 8th Street, Montpelier. Burial will be in Lava Hot Springs.

A full obituary will appear in next week’s edition of The Aberdeen Times.