Tigers take consolation at state tournament

The Aberdeen Tiger boys’ basketball team traveled to the state tournaments in Boise March 1 through 3 and came home with the consolation at the tournament.

Thursday, March 1, the Tigers played their first game at Capitol High School against Ririe. They fell to Ririe by two points 49-47.

Aberdeen’s score by quarters was 17, 25, 38 and 47, compared …

