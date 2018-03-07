A connoisseur of kids’ shows

Through no fault of my own, I have become an expert on children’s television programming. This is, of course, a byproduct of having children. I watch what is on the tube in our house, and it doesn’t happen to be shows I’ve necessarily chosen. (Also, can you still call TVs a tube these days?)

When I was a child, there were not many kids’ shows to keep track of. Mostly there was He-Man. He-Man was a combination of Star Wars and Conan the Barbarian, but not as understated as either of those two. It mostly featured a cartoon man wearing nothing but fuzzy underpants. He came with a number of muscles that don’t exist in real life. We had He-Man, and then we had Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, and not much else. It was a time of extremes.

But now, with multiple channels producing nothing but kids’ shows, there is a lot of children’s programming to keep track of. And I have to say, my kids have a lot better selection of shows to watch, nearly all of them made with much better quality than the shows I had to watch as a kid. Some of these shows are really fun to watch.

However, I’m not a Bronie. A Bronie is what you call a teenage boy or adult man who is a fan of the show “My Little Pony.” What?! That’s totally ridiculous. It would be different if the show was “Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse.” That show is totally awesome. Seriously, look it up.

Sesame Street, on the other hand, isn’t as good nowadays. When watching Sesame Street, I can’t help but think that the show’s writers are just writing up every idea they have pop into their heads. It’s like all they can think about is adding characters with grating voices, or characters who are dancing elephants, or characters who are dancing elephants with grating voices. Or celebrities. They can’t help but include every celebrity they come across, I guess to appeal to parents. The kids have no idea who these people are. And maybe because all I watch is kids shows, I don’t know who these people are either. There are some really good shows on PBS nowadays, but Sesame Street isn’t one of them.

It’s not like when I was a kid, when Sesame Street featured puppets talking with small children. That was just cute. I’d rather watch cute kids than celebrities any day. Of course, all I have to do to watch cute kids is turn the TV off and spend some quality time together. That might be the best idea of all.