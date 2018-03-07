Rockland boys finish season at state

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Rockland High School boys basketball team headed to the state tournament on Thursday, March 1, in Nampa.

The Bulldogs had a rough first round, against Tri-Valley. Rockland fell 53-30 in the game. Rockland started out strong, keeping up with Tri-Valley, but a rough second and fourth quarter allowed Tri-Valley’s Chip Mitchell to rack up the score against Rockland.

“We just never got going. They did a good job of roughing us up in the middle and …

