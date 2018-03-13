Agricultural Assistant
Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences
Perform farming, irrigation, and maintenance duties in support of research related to irrigated potatoes, forage, and grain crops at the Aberdeen R&E Center under the general direction of the Farm Supervisor or other staff as designated by the Superintendent. This position requires a thorough knowledge of methods used in agricultural crop production; preferred ability to work well with others; effectively supervise temporary and non-skilled workers. Salary range: $12.57 per hour or higher DOE. For more information or to apply visit http://apptrkr.com/1180636 by 3/23. Announcement #SP001717P. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V