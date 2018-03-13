Area Maintenance Supervisor
Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences
Perform and supervise cleaning and minor maintenance tasks for buildings and grounds and operate and maintain associated equipment. This position requires a good knowledge of methods and materials used in custodial work and grounds maintenance and associated tools, equipment, and safety practices; preferred education must be sufficient enough to provide adequate skills in math, reading, analytical problem solving and oral and written communication. Salary range: $12.56 per hour or higher DOE. For more information or to apply visit http://apptrkr.com/1180727 by 3/23. Announcement #SP001715P. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V