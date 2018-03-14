1936 – 2018
Jack Richard Eames, 81, formerly of American Falls, ID, died Saturday, March 10, 2018. He was born Nov. 22, 1936.
Services will be held in Salt Lake City, UT.
So sad to read of jacks passing. I attended school in A.F. And believe I was in every grade with him. My parents were lifetime residents and were also acquainted with the family..One more member of the class of “54”gone home. Since Condolence. E.M.Hess