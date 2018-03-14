ISDA to offer Worker Protection Standard & Chemigation trainings

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced a series of training seminars focused on the Worker Protection Standard (WPS) and Idaho’s chemigation requirements.

The seminars will address federal revisions and updates to the WPS, which are now in effect, as well as the requirements for chemigation in Idaho. The training sessions are being offered free of charge. Following the presentations, the chemigation licensing exam will be offered to those interested in obtaining the chemigation endorsement on their private or professional pesticide applicator license.

The training seminars are intended for operators of farms, nurseries and greenhouses, as well as for other agricultural producers who operate under the WPS and chemigation requirements.