Thanks to all who helped and attended

To the editor,

The Aberdeen American Legion and the Aberdeen American Legion Auxiliary thank all who came and supported our fundraiser dinner for Leland Sorensen.

We know it was a bad night as the basketball team was at the state tournament, so we totally understand. We still got some great donations from the great people here in Aberdeen.

Thank you to all who came and ate and visited. Thank you to Doug Shipley for coming all the way from Osgood to play and sing for us. He was awesome and we appreciate him so much. Thank you to all the amazing women who help and make up our wonderful American Legion Auxiliary. Marva Jean Mueller cooked and made the spaghetti sauce, Linda Cardona for setting up and decorating, Mardyne Kisner for helping with the bread and salads and drinks, Dorene Farrens for being at the door and taking the donations and to all the others who made cakes and helped us in the kitchen. Bonnie Medellin, Wanda Summers, Glenna Hellickson, Sherrie Mauroner. If there is anyone we are forgetting, we are very sorry, just know we appreciated all who helped.

Thank you once again to the great people of Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen American Legion Auxiliary and the Aberdeen American Legion