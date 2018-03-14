Rockland High School to field baseball team

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Rockland High School has not fielded a baseball team since the early 1960s. But that will change this year, as Rockland pulls together 14 boys to play on a team.

Usually, those who want to play baseball come and play on the American Falls High School team. But with so many showing interest, players really felt it would be fun to represent their own school this year, said new baseball coach Vern Nelson.

The team will also be coached by Scott Lish and Will Lower. Nelson said the idea for the team came together fast, and they will pull together a practice field as soon as they can.

There are no 1A teams in this part of the state, and only a dozen or so teams across the whole state. They will go to the state tournament in the Boise area. The only team remotely close to their size in southeast Idaho is a Mackay/Challis combination team that usually plays at the 2A level.

They will play mostly JV and freshman teams. There are a lot of teams looking to get their JV and freshman teams more play time, so they capitalized on that to put together a season at the last minute, Nelson said.

