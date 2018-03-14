Council discusses summer events, golf specials

by Brooke Murphy

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls City Council held their regular meeting at city hall Wednesday, March 7. A public hearing was held for the proposed changes to the policies, procedures and fees for shelter reservations and for a change in fees for the youth recreation program. There were no comments from citizens.

The motion passed to approve the new rules for shelter reservations. The shelters will now be used on a first come, first serve basis. If a person wants to reserve it, they will have to get the council’s approval.

The motion also passed to approve changes to youth recreation fees. It will now cost a consistent $35 for enrollment in any sport.

Members from the Rocky Mountain Bowfishing Association presented city council with their plans for this year’s bowfishing tournament held on the American Falls Reservoir. Currently, the tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20. City council approved the event.

Plans to hold a music festival at Willow Bay campground are in the works. Tim Beck, a Boise resident, has designed and set up music festivals for years and would now like to see one happen in American Falls. “It’s important that the council and community are on board with this event,” Beck said.

The festival would be one for the community, but people from all over will also attend. Music would mostly consist of electronic music, with a few live performances. At night Beck hopes to have acoustic musicians and a silent disco. The festival will take place Friday through Sunday, July 27 to 29.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said council member Gilbert Hofmeister. “Why can’t there be a music festival in American Falls when there are other festivals nearby?”

Though the city council agreed that Beck would need to present a solidified plan, they approved the music festival so the next stages of planning could begin. There was unanimous agreement that the festival should be called “The Dam Festival.”

The motion was passed to approve a contract with Harper Leavitt for the design and inspection of water and sewer lines underneath Fort Hall Ave. while it is under construction over the summer.

