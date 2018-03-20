General Ranch Worker-Two temporary position openings. Must have 3 months’ experience and provide (1) one letter of reference from a previous employer. Must be able to lift 75 pounds. Dates of need: 04/01/2018 to 09/30/2018 $11.63 per hour + housing at no cost to the worker.

Live in bunkhouse. Signed contract may be required. Returning workers may be offered

longevity pay and/or bonus. ¾ work guarantee. Must be able to ride a horse and repair fences. All work tools and equipment provided. Transportation and subsistence expenses to the worker will be provided or paid by the employer upon completion of 50% of the work contract. Attend to livestock-calving, wean calves, vaccinations and pregnancy check cows. Moves livestock to pasture for grazing. Examines animals for health. Assist with castration and branding livestock. Build and/or maintain all fences, corrals, cabins, buildings, range improvements, and livestock equipment. Cleans livestock stalls and sheds Must have knowledge in irrigation, planting, cultivating and harvesting hay for livestock. Light mechanical skills preferred to maintain

equipment. Assist with the shipping of cows and calves. Longer hours (night shifts during calving) and more days (up to 7 days per week) may be available during calving, irrigation and hay season. Workers must be willing and able to perform all duties per the employer’s requirements during the contract period. Workers will be expected to work in Wyoming climatic conditions. Todd and Darcy Kaisler Ranch, Carbon County, Wyoming. Call Rawlins Workforce Center, (307) 324-3485 or contact your nearest State Workforce Center. Refer to order #WY2646963