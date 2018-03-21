Barbara Lilja

Mrs. Barbara Mae Lilja (Razdoroff) passed away on March 12, 2018.

Barbara was born October 5, 1946, in American Falls, Idaho, the daughter of the late William and Esther Razdoroff. Barbara attended the University of Idaho and was a member of Associated Foresters. After graduation, she spent time living in Canada, often in places that were rugged, without electricity or plumbing. She returned to her family in Idaho and worked hard to provide for her children. After meeting her husband Jack, she moved to Washington State. Barbara discovered her passion for playing in the mud in Canada while attending a class. This inspired her occupation as a potter. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and gardening. Her love for gardening was well known in Buckley, WA, where she helped with the annual plant sale.

Barbara is survived by her husband Jack Lilja of Wilkeson, WA; daughter, Nickii Sonnenberg, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; grandson, William Storkus of Ontario, OR, and 3 sisters, Katherine Razdoroff of San Antonio, TX, Joyce Razdoroff of California, and Deborah Schmidt of Pocatello, ID.

Services were held Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Weeks’ Funeral Home in Buckley, WA.