Our dear father, grandfather and great grandfather, Darrell Melvin Lords, returned home to our loving Heavenly Father on March 5, 2018 and was reunited with his eternal sweetheart, Ethel, who passed away in 2011. He passed away at the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho.

Darrell was born on June 21, 1929 in Leslie, Idaho to Melvin Edward Lords and Leona Eva Herbst. He was the second of four children. Darrell married Ethel Davidson, on March 6, 1948 in Egin, Idaho. The marriage was solemnized later in the Idaho Falls temple.

Darrell was always a faithful member of the LDS Church. He had numerous callings throughout his life and held many leadership positions including Ward Bishopric Counselor, Stake Financial clerk and Auditor. His greatest love was always his family. Darrell also loved camping, horses, reading and working on the cabin. He was a great example of a loving disciple of Jesus Christ.

Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his sister, Vonda , his sister, Donna, son Garth and great grandchildren Ella Tucker and Derek Eugene Alan Lords.

He is survived by his brother, Ken, five children, Lorin (Vicky), Alan (Meledy), Steven{Debra), Keith(Nancy), and Barbara (Alan) Johns, 24 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild..

Funeral Services were held Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Montpelier 2nd Ward at 585 North 8th at 11 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. There was also a viewing Friday, March 9, 2018 at Mathews Mortuary at 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment was at the Lava Hot Springs Cemetery at South Dempsey Creek Road.