New ordinance enforcement letter is now in effect

Aberdeen Police Chief Chuck Carroll presented a new City Ordinance Enforcement letter at the meeting held Tuesday, March 13. Council members present were Karalee Krehbiel-Bonzon, Denise Wahlen, Brian Schneider, Mary Leisy, Alan Summers and Karl Vollmer. Carroll asked council members to approve it. He said this letter will make it so police officers can enforce city ordinance violations when they see them. The letter informs the violator that they will be charged with a misdemeanor if they don’t comply. A misdemeanor comes with a $300 fine and up to six months in jail. The letter doesn’t mean they won’t work with the violators.

If the city ordinance violator is working towards correcting the violation they won’t be charged with the misdemeanor. When a city ordinance violation is sighted the person will be given a warning. If they have not corrected the issue after ten days then the letter will be served to them. If the issue is still not corrected they will have a pre-trial date set, according to city attorney Garrett Sandow. That gives them more time to comply with the ordinance and if they do, they don’t have to appear in court.

Wahlen asked if Carroll had a list of organizations that could help if a person needs it. Carroll said he will compile a list but the police department and some youth groups have helped elderly persons to clean up their yard.

Aberdeen City Council members approved the new City Ordinance Enforcement letter.

