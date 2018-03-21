AF softball drops first game to Malad

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls High School softball team had a rough start to its season on Tuesday, March 13. They played Malad in American Falls, losing 18-0.

“This was our first game this season and it showed,” said Coach Eric Morris. “The girls were nervous and they let that get to them. It helps to get the first game in so the girls can really see what their strengths and weaknesses are and how we can build on that.”

