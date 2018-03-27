JOB OPENING!! — DENTAL ASSISTANT
We are looking for a dental assistant for our fun, family and patient-oriented dental practice!
Duties include: Providing excellent patient care, preparing instruments and treatment area, sterilizing instruments, assisting the dentist (4-handed dentistry) including mixing cements and loading impressions, taking impressions, undertaking lab tasks as instructed, providing post-operative care instructions, keeping dental rooms clean and well-stocked, reordering materials as needed, scheduling appointments, recalling patients, updating and maintaining accurate patient records and assisting with payments, developing x-rays, caring for and maintaining dental equipment.
Skills: Dental assistant experience preferred, good computer skills, excellent communication and people skills, good co-worker relations, attention to detail, positive attitude, well-organized and reliable, follows instructions, respects dental office regulations, high school diploma.
Email or bring in resumes. Power County Dental
843 Reed Street
American Falls, ID 83211
(208) 226-2976 pcdental@qwestoffice.net