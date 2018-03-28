Doreen Jessie Stavast, 90, Pocatello, passed away in Orem, UT.

Doreen Stavast was born on June 10,1927 in Strathmore Alberta, Canada. She was the first-born child of John Walkden and Amy Eliza Love. She passed peacefully from this life to the next on the morning of March 22, 2018. She spent much of her early life in the Calgary, Strathmore and Lethbridge areas in Alberta. When she was older the family moved to Nelson, British Columbia and she continued to help her family in the green house business there.

There she met a handsome young man, Andrew Stavast, and married him on June 18, 1946. While Mom and Dad lived at Apex, near Nelson, Ken and Jim were born. After they had moved to Nelson, Barbara was born.

Doreen and Andy joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In 1955 the Stavast family immigrated to the United States. They were sealed on Feb. 27, 1957 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Lyle was born in American Falls, Idaho, completing the family.

Mom has many fond memories of the time she spent in the Aberdeen/Sterling area. Many life long friendships were developed as they raised their children there. In 1972 the cheese plant closing in Aberdeen precipitated their move to Pocatello. She reluctantly left her friends and home and moved to the Alameda area in Pocatello where there were many new friends to be made and cherished.

Mom worked in several jobs most of them involved working in the quality department. The potato plant in Aberdeen and AMI specifically.

She was an active member of the LDS church and enjoyed numerous callings including Stake Young Women’s Secretary, teacher, visiting teacher, and others.

Mom especially loved doing handwork. She was a master knitter and loved making baby sweater sets and booties. Most of which were gifted to friends and families. Her embroidery was exquisite. Her crochet work was perfection. She loved teaching others to knit and crochet and taught 4-H for many years and after that she taught many adults as well. She took great satisfaction in passing these treasured arts to others. She was known for her wonderful Christmas cookies as well.

Doreen was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Andy; her parents; several brothers and a sister; a daughter in law, Jim’s wife, Peggy Stavast; and one granddaughter, Susan.

She is survived by a sister, Gladys (Dean) Paul of Salt Lake City; brother, Henry (Flora) Walkden of Vernon, B.C.; two sisters-in-law, Florence Stavast of Salmo, B.C., and Ellenor Walkden also of B.C.; and a brother-in-law, Erik Hoekstra, Enderby B.C..

She is also survived by her sons and daughter: Ken (Shirley) of Idaho Falls; Jim (Janet) of Orem; Barbara (David) Green of Salmon, Idaho; and youngest son Lyle of Saratoga, Utah.

She is survived by 14 grandchildren: Chris, Amy, John, Lanson, Bill, Paul, Rebecca, Rob, Jer, Eric, Ryan, Neil,

Kayna and Adam. She also has numerous surviving great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 28 at 11 a.m. in the LDS Chapel at 1440 Lakeview Dr., Pocatello (just off E. Poplar St). Family received friends Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online.