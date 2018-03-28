Dodgeball tournament will be Friday at middle school

The Aberdeen Tiger wrestling program will hold a dodgeball tournament on Friday, March 20 at the Aberdeen Middle School. Check in time is at 6 p.m. for the kids and intermediate kids divisions and the women’s division and 7 p.m. for the men’s division. Games will begin at 6:30 for the kids the other games will follow after the teams before it finish.

There are a total of four divisions: mens, that incudes high school freshmen through adult; womens, 12 years old through adult; intermediate kids, grades 6 through 8; and kids, grades 2 through 4.

There will be six players per team (five minimum). Players can play up a division, but not down. Players are allowed to play in more than one division. Winning teams from each division will receive prizes.

Cost to enter a team will be $60 for early registration and $70 the day of the tournament. To register online go to www.aberdeentigerwrestling.com or by phone at 208-317-3571.