Rockland basketball players, coach recognized

Rockland High School boys’ basketball coach Shae Neal was recognized as Coach of the Year by the 1AD2 Rocky Mountain Conference, and Rockland player Spencer Permann was recognized as the player of the year.

Neal, a first year coach whose team won the district championship, shared the honor with Kevin McLain of North Gem and Kelvin Krosch of Mackay.

Permann made the All Conference first team for the boys. Rockland players Pratt Mathews and Caleb Norwood made the honorable mention team.

