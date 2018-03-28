A.F. city approves spring cleanup dates

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls City Council approved a spring cleanup from Monday through Thursday, April 23 to 26, during its meeting Wednesday, March 21.

The American Falls street department will be cleaning up alleyways that week, including trash, grass clippings, limbs and other general cleanup debris left by residents. They will pick up the items on residents’ normal garbage days.

Limbs should not be more than five feet long and trash ready to haul in an accessible area in the alley. There must be room for the city vehicles to get through the alley to get the waste. In areas where there are no alleys, residents should put the limbs and other items near the garbage pickup area. All items in the alley will be hauled, but no items on private property will be removed.

Alleys will also be inspected, and residents will be given notification if brush, weeds or trees are extending into the alleys. Trees need to be trimmed a minimum of 14 feet from the ground for clearance. Residents will also be cited if they have unlicensed or wrecked vehicles which are stored outside required enclosures.

The city will not pick up the following items: tires, batteries, concrete, hazardous materials, paint or appliances. Residents who have heavy, bulky items that they want to dispose of should call city hall at 208-226-2569 to determine whether or not the objects are eligible to be picked up.

Residents need to keep tree limbs and shrub trimmings separate from all other garbage. Any green refuse needs to not be bagged to meet landfill regulations.

