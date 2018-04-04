A night of magic for Aberdeen residents

The Aberdeen Arts Council will be hosting a fundraising event on Friday, April 13 at the Aberdeen High School Auditorium in both English and Spanish. The English performance will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a Spanish-language presentation at 8:30 p.m.

“The Magi of the Round Tables” will be the featured performers and include renowned mentalists and close-up magicians, John Jerde and Jorge “The Iceman” Mena (of Jerde & Mena) and closeup magician, David Devlin.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to experience and enjoy close-up magic, mentalism and comedy in a fun, intimate setting, while helping the Aberdeen Arts Council get closer to its monetary goals to enrich the lives all in Aberdeen through the arts,” said Jerde.

