AFHS baseball wins against Soda Springs

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls High School baseball team faced off against the Soda Spring Cardinals on Tuesday, March 27. The Beavers won 12-10.

The two teams went scoreless for the first three innings, when the Cardinals were able to gain one run in the fourth. American Falls answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. They had a strong seventh inning as well, adding seven runs.

