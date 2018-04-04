AFHS optimizes courses for students

by Brooke Murphy

Press Staff Writer

Credit requirements for graduation are changing in District 381. Students at American Falls High School will soon have the ability for more flexibility for required courses and receive more options for subjects they may like.

Though students still must graduate with 60 credits, the school is dropping required credits down to the state mandate over the course of four years.

“We’re phasing the new plan in over the course of four years,” said AFHS principal Travis Hansen. For example, in students graduating in 2019 they must have 11 English credits. Those graduating in 2020 will be ten, 2021 will have nine, and 2022 graduates will settle with eight credits. Mathematics and science will also change from nine credits to six during the four-year phase.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity,” said Superintendent Randy Jensen. “There will be more hands-on classes and provide better education.”

Read the full story in the print edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!