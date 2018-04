Power County Courts is seeking court interpretation services. Not required to be certified to apply but must be willing to work towards becoming Court certified. Pay $25.00 per hour depending on experience. All applicants should file a letter of intent with in the Clerk’s Office by Friday April 6th at 4:00 pm. Proposals will be considered before the Board of Commissioners Monday, April 9, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

