Reduce property tax bill with circuit breaker program

The Idaho Property Tax Reduction Program reduces property taxes on a homeowner’s primary Idaho residence and up to one acre of land by as much as $1,320. Reductions are grants from the state, and there is no repayment.

Applicants for the property tax reduction program (circuit breaker) can have no more than $30,050 in total 2017 income. They must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents. They must own and occupy a home as their 2018 primary residence. They must also be in at least one or more of the following categories as of Jan. 1, 2018:

* Age 65 or older

* Blind

* Widow(er) of any age

* Former prisoner of war or hostage

* Recognized as disabled by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, Federal Civil Service,

* Disabled Veteran (10 percent disabled)

* Fatherless or motherless child under 18 years old

Eligible homeowners can apply in the assessor’s office, 501 North Maple #305, Blackfoot, between Jan. 1 and April 17, 2018 during regular office hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Read the full story in the print edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!