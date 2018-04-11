A.F. softball drops three games

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls High School softball team continues a rough season with two losses to Declo and a loss to Sugar Salem last week.

The week started out with the Lady Beavers playing the Declo Hornets on Tuesday, April 3, in American Falls. The Beavers lost 13 to 3. Getting hits for American Falls were Riley Jensen, Mckenzie Long, Jenna Hansen, Barnes Chevlle, Kierstin Hensley, Madison Udy, and Kamiah Garner. Garner, Jensen and Long had RBIs in the game.

Kierstin Hensley pitched four innings for American Falls and Mckenzie Long pitched two innings.

AFHS then played Sugar Salem at Sugar Salem on Thursday, April 5. The Beavers lost 14-4 to the Diggers.

