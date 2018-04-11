A.F. City Council approves high school fundraisers, special golf amendments

by Brooke Murphy

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls city council held their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, April 4 at city hall. Mayor Marc Beitia was absent, so council member Dan Hammond presided as president for the duration of the meeting.

A representative from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) presented Road Scholar awards for two members of the city street department. Daren Dahlke and Abel Aguilar had to complete seven core classes and four electives. The classes included classroom work, field work, an occasional field trip and an exam. In order to be classified as a Road Scholar, they needed to pass the exam with an 80 percent or higher. Dahlke and Aguilar received a certificate of completion and an achievement award.

Head Start presented their Proclamation for Life at the council meeting. The proclamation is for the mayor to sign declaring a stance against child abuse. April is child abuse awareness month.

Hailey Lusk and high school student body president Alex Torres went before city council to receive approval for the Farmer Fun Run. It will begin at 8 a.m. at the marina on Saturday, July 21. There will be 20 planned obstacle courses. Participants will pay for a team of four to join. Lusk hopes for more teams than last year.

After the Farmer Fun Run, student council will also be holding their Golf Scramble fundraiser the weekend after on Saturday, July 28.

The city council approved changes made to the 2018 golf specials. Private tournaments can now be held on weekends, instead of only weekdays. Along with family play, Willow Bay and Indian Springs campers and Amercican Falls/Aberdeen combo pass specials, one-half price specials were also added. Now golfers can play at half price during twilight hours, which will be established by the golf superintendent, and if the weather is foul.

