Tanner Morris is 2018 Power County Junior Miss

At the conclusion of the Power County Junior Miss Program Saturday, April 7, Tanner Morris was announced as the 2018 Power County Junior Miss. Morris received a $1,000 scholarship.

Taylor Smith took third runner-up for Junior Miss with a $700 scholarship, Autumn Crosland was second-runner up with an $800 scholarship and Emilie Fonseca was first runner-up for the program with a $900 scholarship. Yadira Marin won both the Beary Enchanted Award and the Spirit of Junior Miss Award. Both awards came with a $500 scholarship.

All Junior Miss participants received a $300 scholarship award.

Recipients of the $350 academic scholarships were Emilie Fonseca, Ashlee Michael, Tanner Morris and Sadie Facer.

The $350 talent scholarships were awarded to Zoe Woodruff, Autumn Crosland, Emilie Fonseca and Tanner Morris.

The interview scholarships, $350 each, were given to Tanner Morris, Oceana Holt, Autumn Crosland and Sadie Facer.

For the $350 grace and composure scholarships, recipients were Ashley Saiz, Emilie Fonseca, Taylor Smith and Tanner Morris.

The fitness scholarships, which were also $350, were awarded to Emilie Fonseca, Tanner Morris, Zoe Woodruff and Taylor Smith.