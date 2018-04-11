. One temporary position opening. Must possess 3 months experience as a Farmworker, Laborer, Crop and provide (1) one letter of reference to that experience. Dates of need: 04/15/2018 to 11/15/2018. $11.63/hour + housing at no cost to the worker. Live in fixed housing. ¾ work guarantee. All work tools and equipment provided at no cost to worker. Transportation and subsistence expenses to the worker will be provided or paid by the employer upon completion of 50% of the work contract. Must be able to lift 75 pounds. Performs any

combination of the following tasks: Flood irrigation, hand line irrigation, pivot irrigation, pod line irrigation, hay harvest, fence repair, and construction, maintenance of equipment and out buildings. Must be competent with operating irrigation pumps and pressure pipes. Must be competent with use of hand tools, shovels, trowels, tampers, hammer, saw, simple mechanic tools, welders and knives. May assist with operation of equipment for cultivating, planting, and harvesting hay. Needs to have appreciation of working safely themselves, others and equipment. Workers must be willing to perform all duties according to the employer’s requirements during the contract period in Wyoming climatic conditions. Workers will work 40 hours per week plus additional work hours offered during high activity periods which may include working nights and/or early mornings (example 1:00 am). Workers will be expected to work in conditions which may include, at times, dusty conditions, wind, snow, frost etc. Returning workers may be offered

longevity pay and/or production bonus. Signed contract may be required. YC Ranch, LLC / Uinta County, Wyoming. Call Wyoming Dept. of Workforce Services, (307) 233-4657 or contact your nearest State Workforce Center. Refer to order #WY2648371