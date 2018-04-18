Jackie Lance Morris, 83, was born March 19, 1935 in American Falls, ID, to Arch and Ilene Fackrell Morris. He went to school at the Fairview Country School, then on to American Falls Lincoln school after the country schools consolidated with American Falls. He graduated from high school in 1954.

He married his high school sweetheart Edith Helen France Dec. 30, 1954. He joined the Navy and left for Boot Camp Jan. 16, 1955 with an all Idaho group. He spent two years aboard the destroyer Richard B. Anderson DD786, serving as a signalman. He spent the next two years aboard the tender ship the Dixie or the Prairie, which stood watch in the San Diego Bay. He spent four years in the Navy reserves and one more year as a Navy recruiter.

He has four children: Elizabeth Olsen (Ron), Peggy Haskin (Don), Dan Morris (Darcy), Jackie Lee Morris (Bobbie); nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-step-grandchild. He has two sisters; Myrna Peterson and Sharon Eames (Robert); a half-brother Clifford Evans (Edna); and half-sister Betty.

Jack farmed for many years along with serving as State Brand Inspector (under) the Dept. of Law for 24 years.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother; his half-brother and sister; a grandson Steven Lowder; his mother-in-law Marie McLean France; father-in-law Dan France.

He passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Portneuf Hospital in Pocatello, ID, surrounded by his loving wife and family. The funeral was Friday, April 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Falls Chapel at 650 Pocatello Ave. at 11 a.m. Viewings were held Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.