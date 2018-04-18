Rockland City Council approves charge for metered houses that use no water

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Rockland City Council approved a measure to charge all houses with a water meter $15 a month, regardless if the houses are actually using water.

Rockland residents who are using water pay a base rate of $31.50 a month for the first 5,000 gallons. But residents who have their water turned off paid nothing until now.

With several homes abandoned, burned or otherwise not being used, the number not paying any water bill has steadily increased. However, the city obtained a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture to pay for the meters several years ago, and so must have a source of income to pay for the meters. …

