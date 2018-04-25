General Ranch Worker-Three temporary position openings with 3 months’ experience as a general ranch worker. Must provide one letter of reference to that experience. Dates of need: 05/15/2018 to 03/15/2019 . $11.63 per hour plus housing at no cost to worker. Returning workers may be offered longevity pay and/or production bonus. Fixed housing available at no cost to the worker, ¾ work guarantee. Must be able to lift 75 pounds. A signed contract may be required. Work tools, supplies and equipment will be provided at no cost to the worker. Transportation & subsistence expenses to worksite provided or paid by employer upon completion of 50% of the work contract. Must be able to ride a horse and an ATV safely. Attend to livestock on range or at ranch headquarters—calving, maintaining cattle herd health. Builds & cleans corrals. Wean calves, vaccinations and pregnancy check cows. Herds livestock to pasture for grazing. Assist with castration of livestock, and branding. Build and maintain all fences, corrals, cabins, buildings, range improvements, and livestock equipment used for proper cattle management. Must have knowledge of irrigation practices. planting, cultivating and harvesting hay for livestock. Light mechanical skills preferred. Maintain equipment in a safe working condition. Assist with the shipping of cows and calves. Longer hours (night shifts during calving) and more days (up to 7 days per week) may be required during calving season, irrigation and haying season. Workers must be willing and able to perform all duties per the employer’s requirements during the contract period. Workers will be expected to work in climatic conditions normally associated with Wyoming. Stratton Sheep Company, Carbon County, Wyoming. Call Rawlins Workforce Center, (307) 324-3485 or contact your nearest State Workforce Center. Refer to order #WY2650412

