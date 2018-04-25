Scouts write letters for merit badge

To the editor,
My name is Ayden Miller and the issue I have chosen to address is whether or not teachers should have guns in the classroom.
The pros and cons
Pros: If a serial killer enters the classroom the students would be protected. If the teacher is responsible the students would be in good hands.
Cons: If the teacher is irresponsible it could go south for the students.
I am for teachers having guns in the classroom.
Ayden
