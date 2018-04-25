Tiger boys track take second, girls take tenth at West Side meet

The Aberdeen Tiger track and field teams traveled to West Side to compete in the Elsie Bastian Invitational. The boys’ team placed second behind West Side and the girls placed tenth.

Boys’ results

100 meters: Matthew Klassen took first place with a time of 11.37, Dallon Elliott took ninth with a personal record time of 11.92, Payton Foster took 13th with a personal record time of 12.13, Angel Lemos took 22nd with a time of 12.63, Alfonso Medel took 36th with 13.19, Carlos Serna took 37th with 13.23 and Alec Ohman took 41st with 13.42.

200 meters: Hulizes Ortiz took first place with a season record time of 22.77, Payton Foster took …

