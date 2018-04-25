Trustees give permission for middle school students to travel to Lagoon

Mattie Bedwell, speaking for Terri Foster who wasn’t able to attend the school board meeting, asked Aberdeen School District board members present, Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder, Sherrie Mauroner and David Wahlen, for permission to take the Aberdeen Middle School students who achieve their Accelerated Reading (AR) goals this year to Lagoon. There will possibly be 140 students that will achieve their goals out of a total of 183 middle school students.

The AR committee tries to give incentives to the students. The program is self-supporting through the annual carnival they hold every year. AR will pay for the tickets for all the students …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!