Junior Miss offers her thanks

To the editor,

I am so honored and so thankful to be this year’s Power County Junior Miss. I can’t wait for the journey ahead of me.

My community has played such an amazing role in my journey through Junior Miss. I can’t thank everyone in my community enough for the amount of support not only given to me, but to all of the amazing girls who participated in Junior Miss with me.

In addition to my community, I would also like to thank the Rotary Club and directors who put so much time and effort into this program, allowing us young women to participate in these wonderful opportunities.

Also, a big thank you to all of my friends and family for your unconditional love and support.

Junior Miss has been a life changing experience for me and I honestly cannot thank everyone enough for their support and commitment to this program.

2018 Power County Junior Miss

Tanner Morris

