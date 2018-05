Power County Industrial Corporation to hold upcoming meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a special meeting will be held by the Power County Industrial Corporation Board in the County Commissioner’s Chambers at the Power County Courthouse, 543 Bannock Ave., American Falls, ID 83211, at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, April 26, 2018.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Election of Officers 2. Review of By-Laws 3. Scheduling of next meeting